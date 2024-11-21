Māori Population Estimates: At 30 June 2024

Estimates of the Māori ethnic population of New Zealand by age and sex.

Key facts

This release contains the provisional estimate of the national ethnic Māori population at 30 June 2024, and includes an update to the provisional estimate at 30 June 2023.

At 30 June 2024:

New Zealand’s estimated Māori ethnic population was 914,400 (17.1 percent of the national population)

an estimated 455,200 males and 459,200 females identified as Māori

the median ages for males and females identifying as Māori were 26.0 and 28.2 years respectively (compared with national median ages of 37.2 and 39.0 years respectively, reflecting a younger Māori population).

