Community Transport Fund Opens For Applications On Monday

Waikato community transport providers can apply for a share of the regional council’s increased Community Transport Grant fund from Monday.

The fund supports operators that provide transport services to residents whose needs are generally not met by the public transport network, which is mostly in remote and rural areas or where passengers have specialist medical and accessibility needs.

Recognising the value Waikato community transport provides, Waikato Regional Councillors voted to increase the fund to $300,000 per year as part of the 2024–2034 Long Term Plan (up from $200,000 in its first two years).

Waikato Regional Council’s community transport lead, Amantha Bowen, is excited to see the fund grow and provide more support to this critical sector.

“These providers make a little money go a very long way thanks to other donations and the tireless work of volunteers. It’s very heartening to be able to make that job a bit easier and provide support outside of our mainstream public transport services.”

Huntly’s North Waikato Transport Trust (NWTT) is one example. The trust received $17,000 from last year’s fund to help run its door-to-door, wrap around shuttle service for health appointments and social needs.

So far this year, NWTT’s volunteers have given over 3,400 hours to transporting locals to important medical appointments and other services, clocking up over 51,000 kilometres and transporting more than 2,200 patients.

About 80 per cent of NWTT’s trips are for hospital or health appointments. NWTT Driver John Cope said the service can be especially busy with chemo patients. “We want to make sure they can get to all of their appointments and always have a comfortable ride home after treatment.”

The service supports other needs too, such as running other errands, or visiting the pharmacy or the bank. Most of their clients are over 65 years old.

Raahui Pookeka Huntly Community Centres Trust Coordinator and Treasurer Alicia Leef has noticed more people needing help as essential services leave small towns. “There are no more banks in Huntly, so we’re getting more requests to take people to Ngāruawāhia or to The Base, just to do their banking.”

Providers can apply for up to $20,000 and Bowen encourages potential applicants to get in touch with Waikato Regional Council if they have any questions.

Applications are open from Monday, 25 November until Sunday, 15 December and can be made online at https://waikatoregion.smartygrants.com.au/CTF-FY25

© Scoop Media

