Gang Associate Arrested After Fleeing From Police

Police have arrested a man after fleeing Police and driving dangerously across Auckland’s motorway network overnight.

It follows an earlier incident that resulted in a man’s arrest in Glen Innes.

Tāmaki Makaurau Road Policing Manager, Inspector Juliet Burgess, says the vehicle was detected speeding along the Southern Motorway, near Greenlane, just before 11.30pm.

“The driver failed to stop, before conducting a U-turn and driving the wrong way up a southbound on-ramp.

“No pursuit was initiated, but the Police Eagle helicopter located the vehicle driving dangerously on the Mount Wellington Highway and through Ōtāhuhu.

“Eagle continued tracking the vehicle and provided commentary as it re-entered the Southern Motorway, this time heading north.”

Inspector Burgess says the vehicle continued at excessive speed before exiting the motorway on the North Shore, then re-entering it a short time later and headed south again.

“The vehicle eventually exited the motorway at Ramarama before it stopped at Drury and the driver fled on foot.

“He hid behind two large water tanks but couldn’t evade Eagle as ground staff were soon there to take him into custody.”

A 34-year-old man who is also a Mongrel Mob gang associate, is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court charged with failing to stop, reckless driving, resisting police, and possession of a knife.

He is also suspected of having driven whilst well over the legal alcohol limit, and further charges cannot be ruled out.

“His alleged actions were totally unacceptable, and it’s a credit to the hard work of all Police staff involved that the incident came to a safe conclusion,” Inspector Burgess says.

