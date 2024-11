Serious Crash: State Highway 16, Tauhoa - Waitematā

Emergency services are responding to a crash on the State Highway 16, the Kaipara Coast Highway, near Tauhoa.

The single vehicle crash was reported to Police at 12.13pm.

The sole occupant has been injured and is being transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The crash has closed the Kaipara Coast Highway near Tauhoa, and diversions are being put in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or avoid the area if possible.

