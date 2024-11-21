Major Upgrades Coming To Wellington Rail Network This Summer

Buses will replace trains and special holiday timetables will apply this summer, as Wellington’s rail network undergoes major infrastructure upgrades across the region, including a 46-day rail closure for the Wairarapa Line.

From 26 December 2024 to 12 January 2025, buses will replace trains between Wellington Railway Station and Petone, Melling, Johnsonville, Paekakariki, and Masterton as KiwiRail carry out key projects and critical track maintenance, including the installation of a new signalling system at Wellington Railway Station.

Metlink group manager Samantha Gain says this summer’s upgrades will improve the day-to-day running and long-term resilience of the rail network.

“While people enjoy spending time with whānau and being out in summer sun, KiwiRail will be hard at work with various projects across the rail network,” says Gain.

“With schools and most offices closed, the holiday period is the best time to carry out infrastructure upgrades with the least disruption – although we understand it can still make travelling less convenient during this time.

“As well as the new signalling system, KiwiRail will be renewing assets on the Kapiti Line which will help ease temporary speed restrictions.”

Buses will replace trains on the Wairarapa Line from 26 December to 9 February, as KiwiRail replace almost 8km of track in the Remutaka Tunnel.

All buses, trains, and harbour ferries will run on special timetables over the holiday period, with buses returning to regular schedules from 5 January.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Metlink passengers can enjoy free travel across the region this Christmas Day, 25 December, on bus and rail services, including Christmas Day services between Masterton and Wellington.

“I hope free public transport on Christmas Day will help make what is a busy and often expensive time for families a little bit easier,” adds Gain.

Passengers are encouraged to allow extra time for travel and keep up to date with the latest service alerts and timetables on the Metlink app.

Notes:

Buses will run on special timetables from 26 December to 4 January, with train and harbour ferries running on special timetables from 26 December to 12 January.

Free travel on Christmas Day excludes the Airport Express, harbour ferries, On-Demand, and Te Hunga Whaikaha Total Mobility services.

© Scoop Media

