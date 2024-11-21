Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Man Arrested Following Newmarket Serious Assault

Thursday, 21 November 2024, 4:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man is in custody following a serious assault in Newmarket this afternoon.

The incident occurred on Broadway at around 2.35pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend, of Auckland City CIB, says security guards had approached a man when he produced a knife.

“One of the guards has sustained a serious stab injury to the neck as a result,” he says.

“At this point, we have established they were trying to engage with the man in relation to an earlier incident.”

The offender, a 24-year-old man, was quickly detained at the scene.

Police have cordoned the area, near the intersection with Mortimer Pass, and an investigation is underway.

“The victim has sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical treatment,” Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says.

Those injuries are not currently thought to be life threatening.

“Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to what has unfolded this afternoon,” Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says.

“The offender is in Police custody and charges will be laid in due course.

“I would like to acknowledge the quick actions of security staff this afternoon given what has occurred.”

Police ask any witnesses who can assist with enquiries to update us online now or contact 105.

Please use the reference number P060688447.

