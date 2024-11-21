Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hamilton Lake Domain Playground Gets A Festive Glow-up

Thursday, 21 November 2024, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton Lake Domain (Photo/Supplied)

Just in time for the festive season, Hamilton Lake Domain playground is set to receive a touch-up.

From Monday 25 November, the top section of the playground, including the tower and slides, will be closed for up to two weeks for thorough cleaning and a repaint. The improvements are part of Hamilton City Council’s ongoing efforts to maintain the facilities the community loves and uses regularly.

In addition to sprucing up the top section of play equipment, Council will be touching up other features around the playground such as the concrete cars and boats.

Council's Parks and Recreation Unit Director, Maria Barrie said now is the perfect time to give this much-loved playground some important TLC, with thousands of visitors expected there over the coming summer.

"Hamilton Lake Domain Playground is one of our most popular spots, especially during the summer months. We want to ensure it looks its best and is well-maintained for all our visitors.”

Over the last summer period from December 2023 to February 2024, just under 50,000 people visited the playground.

“While temporarily closing part of the playground may be an inconvenience, it's important we complete this work now ahead of the busy Christmas and summer school holidays period. We'll be working hard to minimise disruption to playground users and complete the work as quickly as possible," said Barrie.

The cost of the work on the top section of playground is approximately $17,300, while refreshing the concrete cars, boats, and walk-through poles will cost $3,350, and is covered by the playground operations budget.

Repairs to the artificial playground turf and train located at Hamilton Lake Domain are also expected to be carried out in the coming months.

© Scoop Media

