Grey/Kahutia Street Intersection To Re-open

Work begins Monday 25 November to re-open the Kahutia / Grey Street intersection to through traffic.

At its meeting on Wednesday 6 November, the Council considered options for the intersection following a safety audit and agreed on a recommendation to reinstate the intersection.

It was modified to left-hand turn only as part of the Grey Street – Streets for People trial.

The closure to through traffic was intended to enhance safety of cyclists and pedestrians - but findings from a post construction safety audit and analysis of traffic monitoring data highlighted issues with unsafe driver behaviour.

Council’s Director of Community Lifelines Tim Barry says work will begin to revert the intersection over three nights, starting Monday.

“A full road closure is required to complete changes, but we will be doing this at night to minimise disruption; traffic management will be in place during this time,” he said.

“Work includes putting stop signs at the Kahutia and Grey Street intersections, removing blue artwork to reinstall the centre line and taking out the red painted crossing from Grey St at the intersection. People can still cross by the Cosmopolitan Club or i-SITE.”

Mr Barry says a review is being undertaken to determine what needs to be removed, relocated, remediated and installed.

“Rather than installing raised pedestrian crossings, we’ll adapt and use temporary speed cushions (speed humps) on all lanes of Kahutia. Minor adjustments will be made to repurpose concrete separators.”

For more information, including the staff report, safety audit and for any changes to the start date, please visit our webpage. The feedback form will remain open for the duration of the trial.

Visit: https://participate.gdc.govt.nz/streets-for-people

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

