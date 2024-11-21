Man To Appear In Court Over Newmarket Stabbing

Police can advise the offender who allegedly stabbed a security guard in Newmarket will appear in court.

The 24-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow, charged with aggravated wounding.

Police will be opposing this man's bail.

As this matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment.

