Man To Appear In Court Over Newmarket Stabbing
Thursday, 21 November 2024, 5:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise the offender who allegedly stabbed a
security guard in Newmarket will appear in court.
The
24-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court
tomorrow, charged with aggravated wounding.
Police
will be opposing this man's bail.
As this matter is
now before the Court, Police are limited in further
comment.
