Poihipi Road, Marotiri Closed Following Crash - Bay Of Plenty
Thursday, 21 November 2024, 5:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Poihipi Road, Marotiri is closed at the intersection with
Kaahu Road following a serious crash.
Police were
called to the two-vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle and
a car, just after 4pm.
One person has been seriously
injured.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
