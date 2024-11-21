Poihipi Road, Marotiri Closed Following Crash - Bay Of Plenty

Poihipi Road, Marotiri is closed at the intersection with Kaahu Road following a serious crash.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle and a car, just after 4pm.

One person has been seriously injured.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

