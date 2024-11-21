Te Puna Snodgrass Road Vegetation Fire Update #5

Gordon Campbell: On The Hikoi Aftermath

The euphoria from yesterday’s hikoi may be transitory, but is no less valuable for that. It is pretty rare for the left to feel itself to be in the overwhelming majority, and speaking as the voice of the people. Lest that momentum be lost, the organisers will no doubt be mobilising the contacts they made yesterday, to carry the ongoing fight against this Bill to all parts of the country. (In business speak, the hikoi was a great networking opportunity.) The subsequent nit-picking among the Bill’s fellow travellers was a good indication of just how rattled they were by the massive turnout.