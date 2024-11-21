Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Te Puna Snodgrass Road Vegetation Fire Update #5

Thursday, 21 November 2024, 5:12 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency crews have today remained in attendance at the site of yesterday’s vegetation fire in shelter belts on Snodgrass Road near Te Puna, Bay of Plenty. There will continue to be drones checking for hotspots as a safety precaution overnight.

 

