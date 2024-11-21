Te Puna Snodgrass Road Vegetation Fire Update #5
Thursday, 21 November 2024, 5:12 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency crews have today remained in
attendance at the site of yesterday’s vegetation fire in
shelter belts on Snodgrass Road near Te Puna, Bay of Plenty.
There will continue to be drones checking for hotspots as a
safety precaution
overnight.
