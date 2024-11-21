Operation Nickel – Good Level Of Compliance In First Day Enforcing The Gangs Act 2024

Today Police have begun actively enforcing breaches of the Gangs Act 2024.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham says Police have taken enforcement action in a small number of instances since the new legislation came into force at midnight.

“I’m hearing from Police staff around the country that there’s been a good level of compliance, and noticeably fewer patches in areas that we might typically expect to see them.

“Data is being collated for the first day of enforcement and at this time we’re reporting just a handful of arrests and seizures of patches and gang insignia. Police will continue to monitor and enforce any breaches.

“Police are well placed to respond to reports of breaches and our teams are actively working on a number of enquiries related to breaches that our Gang Disruption Units will be following-up in the next 24 hours.”

After three months of engagement with gangs the focus of Police now shifts to active enforcement with a prosecution focus.

“While it’s early days, it’s encouraging that it appears that gang members are taking notice of the legislation and making choices that will ensure they don’t fall foul of the law.

“Our goal is to gain widespread compliance with the new law through certainty of enforcement in the early weeks of the Gangs Act coming into effect. This is one of the tools we have that support our intent of the legislation to reduce the fear and intimidation caused by gangs, and our purpose to ensure people feel safe, and are safe.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Assistant Commissioner Basham says the message to gang members remains the same.

“Parliament has passed a law, it’s our job to enforce the law, and we will be enforcing it. If you wear a gang patch in public, or display a sign or symbol associated with a gang, you can expect the attention of Police, either at the time of the offence, or at a time that suits us.”

Notes:

An overview and FAQs about the Gangs Act are available at:

police.govt.nz

Gangs Act 2024(link is external)

© Scoop Media

