Poihipi Road Reopens Following Crash - Bay Of Plenty
Thursday, 21 November 2024, 6:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Poihipi Road has reopened following an earlier
crash.
Two people have been transported to hospital,
one with serious injuries and one with moderate
injuries.
Police wish to thank motorists for their
patience.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more