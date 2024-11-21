Serious Crash, State Highway 1, Himatangi - Central
Thursday, 21 November 2024, 7:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1 is closed near the intersection with Puke
Puke Road, Himitangi following a crash.
The
two-vehicle crash was reported to Police just before
7:40pm.
Initial indications are that there are serious
injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
