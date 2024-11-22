State Highway 1, Himatangi Crash

Police can now advise one person died following a crash on State Highway 1, Himitangi last night.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash near Puke Puke Road just before 7:40pm.

The Serious Crash Unit attended, and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the crash.

The road has since reopened.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

