State Highway 1, Himatangi Crash
Friday, 22 November 2024, 8:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now advise one person died following a crash
on State Highway 1, Himitangi last night.
Police were
called to the two-vehicle crash near Puke Puke Road just
before 7:40pm.
The Serious Crash Unit attended, and
enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the
crash.
The road has since
reopened.
