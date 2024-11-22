Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Homicide Investigation Launched In Relation To Lake Hawea Death In March 2024

Friday, 22 November 2024, 8:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Otago Lakes Central Police have launched a homicide investigation relating to
the death of 60-year-old Invercargill woman Karen Gaylene White, who died at a Lake Hawea property in March 2024.

This is an extremely traumatic time for a family who have lost a daughter, mother, grandmother, wife and friend and we wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family at this difficult time. Police ask that family's privacy is respected at this time while the investigation continues. We have a team of investigators working tirelessly to establish the circumstances that have led to the death, and remain committed to holding to account those responsible.

I want to reassure the Otago Lakes Central community that they can continue to feel safe while the Police investigation continues and we appeal to anyone who has any information that may assist the investigation, or who saw any unusual activity in Lake Hawea area in late February and March 2024, to
please contact 105 or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”.

We are interested in speaking to anyone who saw any unusual or suspicious activity in the Lake Hawea area around late February and early March. If you have any information that could help, please update us online now or call 105. Please use the reference number 240308/6198. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 