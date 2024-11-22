Homicide Investigation Launched In Relation To Lake Hawea Death In March 2024

Otago Lakes Central Police have launched a homicide investigation relating to

the death of 60-year-old Invercargill woman Karen Gaylene White, who died at a Lake Hawea property in March 2024.

This is an extremely traumatic time for a family who have lost a daughter, mother, grandmother, wife and friend and we wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family at this difficult time. Police ask that family's privacy is respected at this time while the investigation continues. We have a team of investigators working tirelessly to establish the circumstances that have led to the death, and remain committed to holding to account those responsible.

I want to reassure the Otago Lakes Central community that they can continue to feel safe while the Police investigation continues and we appeal to anyone who has any information that may assist the investigation, or who saw any unusual activity in Lake Hawea area in late February and March 2024, to

please contact 105 or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”.

We are interested in speaking to anyone who saw any unusual or suspicious activity in the Lake Hawea area around late February and early March. If you have any information that could help, please update us online now or call 105. Please use the reference number 240308/6198. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

