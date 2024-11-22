Every Drop Counts: Do Your Part To Conserve Water

As the Taupō District begins to swell with holiday visitors and temperatures rise, demand for water always increases hugely. This year, even more visitors are expected as Taupō hosts the VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship on 14 and 15 December, as well as regular events like the Summer Concert and Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge.

Taupō District Council three waters manager Sarah Lealand says it is important that everyone in the district does their part to help conserve water this summer.

"Regardless of the weather or the lake level, our water treatment plants can only treat a certain amount of water per day, so we are asking residents to act now to help reduce the stress of this demand.”

During the summer holiday period, water use can double from an average of about 20,000 cubic metres per day in late November, to more than 40,000 cubic metres per day during January and February.

"Water is an essential part of life, we use it at home in the kitchen, the shower, for watering the garden," Sarah says.

"Our water treatment plants work 24/7, 365 days a year to make sure that water is treated and available to everyone in the district. There are also dedicated staff who deserve a lot of credit for working through the summer holidays to keep things running smoothly.

"Obviously, Taupō is a summer destination. We have so many people coming here and we need to make sure we can still supply enough water. That's why it's important that we all do our part and really think seriously about how we use that water."

Conserving water now will help reduce the need for water restrictions. You can make a wide range of small changes around home to do your part.

Top 10 tips for saving water at home:

Don’t leave the tap running while brushing your teeth.

Use the half-flush function on your toilet when possible.

Take shorter showers – even install a timer for the kids.

Only run the dishwasher or washing machine when you have a full load.

Recycle water – empty water bottles onto plants instead of into the sink.

Use a bucket and sponge to clean your car, rather than a hose.

Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and footpaths.

Collect rainwater for watering your plants.

Discourage games with the hose and sprinklers.

Watering during cooler parts of the day means less evaporation.

For more tips and information about water conservation, go to www.taupo.govt.nz/waterconservation.

