Police Seize Head Hunters West Motorcycles And Patches

Friday, 22 November 2024, 11:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Supplied: Head Hunters West patches seized
Supplied: Head Hunters West motorcycles seized

Police have this morning executed a search warrant at the Head Hunters West pad in View Road, Henderson.

The warrant follows five patched Head Hunters West members being captured on CCTV riding their motorcycles in the Wellsford area at around 1.20am on 21 November.

Two of the motorcyclists have since been identified and one – a 52-year-old man - was arrested during this morning’s search warrant. His Head Hunters West patch was seized by Police.

Police have also seized the patch and motorcycle of the Head Hunters West president, a 61-year-old Henderson man.

In addition, a motorcycle belonging to another gang member was seized by Police, due to the owner having outstanding fines.

The gang president and the 52-year-old man will be charged with offending under the Gangs Act 2024, relating to the display of gang insignia in public.

Work is ongoing to identify the three other patched members seen in the Wellsford area.

This warrant should serve as notice to gang members that Police are actively enforcing the new legislation, and we will be undertaking follow-up enquiries to identify those responsible for breaches, even if action is unable to be taken immediately at the time of offending.

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
