Eastern District Police Urge The Community To Be Safe Online

Police are urging members of the public to be aware of Facebook Marketplace scams, in particular tiny home, shipping container and portable cabin home scams targeting Hawke’s Bay and the wider Eastern Police District.

Multiple people have seen the different listings and either paid deposits or the full price into various bank accounts.

Once the victim transfers money, the scammer deletes the listing, all the messages and blocks them.

In one case a victim has lost $10,000, with further victims losing in the thousands.

In many of these cases the offenders are based overseas and our ability to recover the funds transferred is limited.

“We are urging members of the community to think twice before transferring money for items on Facebook and other social media platforms.” says Senior Constable Gillon.

Anyone who has been affected by this scam is encouraged to contact Police online or via 105.

Senior Constable Gillon says if you decide to purchase off social media, we encourage you to take precautions to protect yourself.

Insist on meeting to conduct transactions and examine the item before completing the transaction.

Meet in a public place and take a friend. DO NOT go into someone’s house or allow them into yours.

DO NOT deposit money into another person’s account before you have received the item.

Learning more about the person you are buying from or selling to. Note: You can tap on a person's profile on the product listing page to see if you have any friends in common, their marketplace activity, and any ratings they may have received.

Ensure friends and family, especially anyone vulnerable, understand what to do to protect themselves. Be the person to provide that ongoing support and advice.

Trust your instincts – if it’s too good to be true or sounds like a scam, it probably is

If you believe you are or have been a victim of fraud, contact Police at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, or call Police on 105 and report the matter. If you have handed over your bank details, contact your bank and immediately suspend your account.

