Police Seeking Red Toyota Hilux Following Tokoroa Firearms Incident

Police investigating a firearms incident in Tokoroa are extending our appeal for information.

Police were called about 10.40am Sunday 10 November to SH1, near Atiamuri, after a report of a firearm being presented at a road worker from a vehicle

Detective Constable Scott McLeod says the vehicle, which is now believed to be a RTKFTP sign written double cab Toyota Hilux with a red cab and a black deck on the sides and rear, then left the scene.

“There were no shots fired or any injuries, however the worker was understandably shaken by the incident.”

“Enquiries into the full circumstances of what occurred are ongoing and we are appealing for any information, including anyone who witnessed the incident,” says Detective Constable McLeod.

We'd also like to hear from anyone who might have dashcam footage of this incident or potentially of the vehicle involved.

To report information please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241110/1812.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

