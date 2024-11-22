Plan Ahead And Skip The Traffic This Black Friday

Auckland Transport (AT) and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) are recommending Aucklanders plan ahead to avoid the rush ahead of the busy Black Friday and pre-Christmas shopping period.

Teams from the Auckland Transport Operations Centre (ATOC) have been working with mall operators ahead of Black Friday to help manage traffic flows and ensure malls have plans in place for managing their carparks.

Simon Buxton, AT’s Director of Customer and Network Performance, says Auckland’s roads are expected to get busier in the lead-up to Christmas and that it’s the perfect time of year for shoppers to think about other ways of getting to the shops.

Auckland Transport Operations Centre (ATOC) has been preparing well in advance for this busy time of year and has plans in place for the roads around Auckland’s major shopping locations. ATOC teams will be actively monitoring these areas and helping keep traffic moving in real time.

“Our Operations Centre is doing everything they can to help keep traffic flowing around shopping centres this festive season, though we’re also encouraging shoppers to make the most of all the transport choices that are available to them,” Mr Buxton says.

Auckland’s major shopping centres are all within walking distance of AT’s frequent transport network, which means there are buses or trains at least every 15 minutes, from 7am till 7pm, seven days a week.

“Travelling by bus, train or ferry, walking, scootering or cycling are all other options that take you to shopping centres.”

“We all know how frustrating it can be looking for a park if everyone is travelling to malls at the same time so our challenge to Aucklanders is to give the bus or train a go this year if you don’t need to fill the boot with presents or food for your Christmas spread.

“The recent introduction of contactless payments means you can pay for your public transport journey with your debit or credit card, smartphone or smartwatch, making it easier than ever to try a bus, train or ferry and let someone else drive you to the mall or local town centre.”

For Aucklanders planning to drive to the shops, AT and NZTA recommend people take a look at the traffic conditions before they head out and then again before heading home.

NZTA Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations, Jacqui Hori-Hoult says NZTA expects to see more traffic than normal on Auckland’s state highway network, as people are out and about making the most of the Black Friday sales.

“Prepare for delays on the network, especially in areas close to the major shopping outlets in Westgate, Newmarket, Mt Wellington and the airport.

“If you do have a flight to catch allow plenty of time for travel to the airport.”

Motorway ramps that may be congested:

SH16 Westgate & SH18 Hobsonville

SH1 Gillies Ave

SH1 Mt Wellington

SH20A Airport

“Please be patient and take care when you drive,” Ms Hori-Hoult says.

The NZTA Journey Planner tool will have real-time traffic updates and people can also use the AT Journey planner (at.govt.nz) or download the AT Mobile App to plan their shopping journey for the weekend.

“We'd encourage shoppers who do drive to check what traffic is looking like to assist their journey planning this festive season,” Simon Buxton says.

“If traffic is looking particularly heavy, you might choose to stay a bit longer and make the most of dining and entertainment options rather than joining the congestion.”

