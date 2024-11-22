Scammer Targeting Elderly Victims Cheques In To Court

An alleged fraudster involved in garnering more than $200,00 by targeting vulnerable elderly victims has been caught by Police.

This morning, detectives from the Waitematā CIB’s Financial Crime Team executed a search warrant at a New Lynn address following a month-long investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Bunting, of Waitematā CIB, says a 20-year-old man was arrested and will appear in Waitākere District Court today.

“He has been charged with multiple counts of dishonestly obtaining and using documents as well as failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

“The arrest followed a short investigation into a scam targeting elderly victims, which involved fraudulent emails purporting to be from the victim’s bank requiring the victim to contact the bank via phone.

“The emails included a fictious phone number connected to the scam.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Bunting says so far three victims have been identified and have lost in excess of $200,000.

“As part of Fraud Awareness Week, this is a timely reminder for the community to be vigilant when it comes to emails and banking.

“We encourage everyone to scrutinise emails to confirm the sender and to contact your bank on a verified phone number or go into a branch,” he says.

“Never give your passwords or PIN numbers to anyone, banks will not ask for them over the phone or email and be sure you share these messages with elderly family and friends who are vulnerable to fraud.”

For anyone who feels they may have been the victim of fraud there are steps you can take.

“It’s important to contact your bank first, then Police, as soon as you realise you’ve been the victim of fraud, to give us the best chance of catching the offender and helping you recover your losses.”

