Fatal Crash, Pegasus Boulevard, Pegasus

One person has died following a single vehicle crash on Pegasus Boulevard, Pegasus, on Tuesday 19 November.

Emergency services responded to the crash, in which a car had left the road and collided with a tree, at around 2:30pm.

One person was transported to hospital where they have died today, Friday 22 November.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

