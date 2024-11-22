Fatal Crash, Pegasus Boulevard, Pegasus
Friday, 22 November 2024, 7:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a single vehicle crash on
Pegasus Boulevard, Pegasus, on Tuesday 19
November.
Emergency services responded to the crash,
in which a car had left the road and collided with a tree,
at around 2:30pm.
One person was transported to
hospital where they have died today, Friday 22
November.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
