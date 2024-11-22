Interim Injunction Filed In Tauranga Marine Precinct Sale: Settlement Halted

The sale of Tauranga’s Marine Precinct has been temporarily stalled by the High Court after an interim injunction was officially filed late last night by Pacific 7 Limited. This action successfully halted the settlement, which was scheduled for today, 22nd November. Sean Kelly of Pacific 7, supported by an affidavit from Erika Harvey on behalf of affected marine businesses, took this decisive step to safeguard the community’s interests and the future of local marine businesses.

Having obtained the Sale and Purchase Agreement via a Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) request, Kelly and his legal team felt compelled to act. “This decision wasn’t made lightly,” said Kelly. “We now have clarity about what’s at stake, and it’s our responsibility to protect the interests of our community and industry.”

Matthew King, who is part of Pacific 7’s legal team, elaborated: “Pacific 7’s main argument is that Council knew before entering into the agreement to sell the Marine Precinct that many of the Marine Precinct Users would be displaced as a result of the proposed sale. Before deciding to go ahead with the sale, Council should have consulted with those Marine Precinct Users to understand what benefits they were bringing to the local economy and whether it was even possible or feasible to relocate them within the Tauranga City Harbour precinct. Pacific 7 further states that the decision to sell places considerable risk to the future of our local fishing and marine service industries.

This reflects concerns raised by central and local MPs who, in recent days, have voiced their own objections to the Commissioners’ decision to sell the Marine Precinct.

The Tauranga City Council did not oppose interim orders being made on a temporary basis. This pause allows the community and council to review the circumstances of the sale more thoroughly. “We’re encouraged by the council’s willingness to take this step,” said Harvey. “It reinforces their promise to prioritise accountability and collaboration moving forward.”

A Path Toward Accountability

Despite this development, the ongoing investigation by the Auditor-General remains critical. Harvey stressed the importance of examining how this deal unfolded and ensuring better governance practices in the future.

“This sale has been a wake-up call,” she said. “It’s about ensuring public assets are managed responsibly and that decisions reflect ratepayers’ interests.”

Looking Ahead

Kelly, Harvey, and the newly elected council members are optimistic about developing a more productive working relationship. “This injunction gives everyone the opportunity to take a breath and focus on the best path forward for the Marine Precinct and those who rely on it,” added Kelly. “We see this as the beginning of a process to ensure fairness and community-driven solutions.”

The current users of Tauranga’s Marine Precinct remain committed to transparency and creating a more genuine and collaborative partnership with council, iwi, and the wider community. Together, they see these steps as a vital opportunity to secure a sustainable, inclusive, and community-driven future for the Marine Precinct and its stakeholders.

