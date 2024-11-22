Response To Child Youth Strategy 2024-2027

Ngāti Paoa Iwi Trust’s health and social service, E Tipu e Rea, provide wrap around health and social care for hapū māmā, pāpā and their pēpi, with a focus on the first 2000 days. Midwifery, Childhood immunisations, Tamariki Ora/Well Child, housing, counselling and cultural support, tūpuna parenting programmes, employment and training, health care, and a wide range of social care services are all part of a suite of our first 2,000 days intergrated services

E Tipu e Rea celebrate the priority put on the first 2000 days and maternal mental heath in the recently released Child Youth Strategy 2024 – 2027, by Minister Upston.

Daily, we see the struggles that young māmā and hapū māmā face with their mental health. By the strategy including maternal mental health, we see government acknowledging barriers faced by parents who are doing their best to give their pēpi and tamariki the care they need in those crucial first 2000 days from conception to five years.

From the strategy announced by Minister Upston, we look forward to seeing an increased focus on Māori maternal mental health. With wāhine Māori having the highest maternal mortality rates it is well overdue. Services like E Tipu e Rea and other kaupapa Māori/iwi organisations, are crucial contributors to addressing all causes of toxic stress, including family violence, lack of suitable housing and economic hardship in order to acheive great outcomes for the first 2000 days for our pēpi and whānau.

“Our mokopuna are our future, this work is intergenerational in nature. Oranga Whānau, Oranga Mokopuna” – E Tipu e Rea Whānau Services CEO, Zoe Witika-Hawke.

E Tipu e Rea are looking forward to working alongside other providers and Minister Upston to action this Child Youth Strategy with urgency.

