Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill Likely To Restrict Access To Information, Polling Shows Most Oppose

Friday, 22 November 2024, 8:56 pm
Press Release: Free Speech Union

The Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill (FDNBB) proposes large digital platforms be compelled to negotiate payment for their use of mainstream media content. Polling shows many fear the Bill will restrict access to information, a fundamental liberty guaranteed by Kiwis’ right to freedom of expression, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“The Bill, if enacted, will allow news media companies to strike deals for compensation from various Big Tech companies such as Google and Meta for using their news content.

“Google has already threatened to pull all news content search results if this legislation is passed. This Bill has significant implications for the right of all New Zealanders to ‘seek, impart and receive information and opinions’ as guaranteed under section 14 of the Bill of Rights Act.

“At first glance, the Bill could look like a positive way to support journalism, and mainstream media have shown support for it. However, polling shows that voters are sceptical.

“Results from a poll suggest that should Google and Facebook no longer provide links to NZ news, there’d be considerable annoyance amongst NZ voters.

“The results show that 65% of respondents would be very annoyed or somewhat annoyed if they couldn’t access New Zealand news stories through search engines or social media sites.

“Interestingly, 75% of those in the under 40s age bracket said they’d be somewhat or very annoyed about this, highlighting how younger demographics keep up with current affairs.

“At some point, the Government is going to have to address Big Tech in a way that not only keeps the marketplace competitive, but also democratic.

“It’s vital for our democracy that we can freely share and access information, and clearly, many Kiwis care about this. The Government needs to listen and rethink their approach.”

