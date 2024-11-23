Serious crash, Kenleith, South Waikato - Bay of Plenty
Saturday, 23 November 2024, 2:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a crash involving a motorbike on
Ongaroto Road/ SH30, around 2km west of Tram Road, Kinleith,
South Waikato.
The crash was reported around
12:45pm.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
State Highway 30 is closed and diversions are
being put in
place.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more