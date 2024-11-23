Serious crash, State Highway 2, Waiotahe, Ōpōtiki District - Bay of Plenty
Saturday, 23 November 2024, 2:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on State
Highway 2 near Dunlop Road, Waiotahe, Ōpōtiki
District.
The crash was reported around 2pm.
The
Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
State Highway 2
is blocked and diversions are being put in
place.
