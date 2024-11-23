Police Swoop In To Rescue Injured Falcon

Police sighted a falcon take a dive after being hit by a car in rural Waikato this afternoon and swiftly flew to its rescue, picking it up out of the river.

Luckily for the falcon, while it could not fly it did get to take a backseat ride in a Police car to Hamilton Zoo, where it is now being cared for.

Waikato Highway Patrol Senior Constable Chris Polglase says this was just another day in rural Waikato. "Policing is about protecting and serving the community, including those overhead.”

“We are hoping the falcon will make a full recovery and take this as a learning opportunity - if you’re tired take a break, preferably away from the road,” Senior Constable Polglase says.

