Orana Wildlife Park CEO Lynn Anderson Resigns After 28 Years

Orana Wildlife Park Chief Executive is stepping down after 28 years leading NZ’s only open-range zoo and the only major zoo in the South Island. Lynn will finish in her role in December.

Board Co-Chair Emeritus Professor Ken Hughey said “We thank Lynn for all she has achieved and contributed to the Park over many years and wish her the very best for the future."

Lynn said it has been an absolute privilege to lead Orana Wildlife Park over the years through many positive changes and significant growth. Staff numbers have grown from 14 in 1996 to a professional team of 60 people today and visitor numbers have more than doubled.

Lynn has been particularly passionate about achieving the Park’s conservation and education mission outcomes, while continuing to improve the facility for the benefit of the whole community.

Significant new major developments have been a feature of Lynn’s tenure, including the construction of the $6M Great Ape Centre that is home to NZ’s only gorillas. She said that continuing to expand the Park’s work in support of conservation of NZ taonga species, which includes being a key contributor to six Department of Conservation species recovery programmes and enhancing the Park’s land as a safe haven for free-ranging native species, has been a particular highlight for her. She extends her sincere gratitude to the community, multiple funding organisations, key stakeholders and people too numerous to mention who continue to support the Park.

Lynn said that Orana Wildlife Park will always have a special place in her heart, and she looks forward to visiting in the coming years and seeing the Park continue to flourish.

Lynn’s achievements were recognised in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours List through the award of an MNZM (Member of the NZ Order of Merit) for her services to conservation and the zoological industry.

