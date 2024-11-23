Is The Fourth Estate Terminal?

Everyone knows a strong journalism sector is critical to a healthy democracy. Aotearoa functions best when journalists inform, uncover truths and hold those in power to account.

Yet startling data released by the Toi Mai Workforce Development Council shows the number of journalists in New Zealand has dropped from 4000 to under 1300 between 2006 and 2023. It’s likely by the end of 2024, there will be barely 1000.

New Zealand’s leading journalists admit the industry is in serious trouble.

Toi Mai has just released Ngā Awa Kōrero | The Rivers of Narrative, New Zealand’s first workforce development plan (WDP) for journalism. The draft plan outlines strategies to strengthen training and sustain the journalism sector, addressing key challenges.

Te Tumu o Toi | CEO of Toi Mai, Dr Claire Robinson says there are a number of causes for the decline in journalist numbers.

“News is now delivered over more channels than ever before. People can access it anywhere, anytime, from any country, making the terrain more competitive.

“The advertising dollar, which used to subsidise traditional news making, has largely gone offshore leaving New Zealand media organisation starved of domestic funds to employ journalists.

“And university business models have incentivised the ‘degree-ification’ of journalist training meaning graduates leave education without the skills they need to work in the industry.”

Drawn from interviews and conversations with over thirty journalists and news organisations, Toi Mai has found industry wants to see training shift to more work-based and on-the-job learning to provide graduates with the right skills. It is less concerned with formal qualifications than it is with people having the skills to work in and around a newsroom, knock on doors or appreciate the distinction between news and opinion.

The industry wants to see traditional training and development pathways restored including a greater focus on regional news centres as a pathway for junior journalists to develop their trade.

The WDP underscores the need for modern training models, recommending a shift toward work-based learning programs to ensure new journalists gain hands-on experience. The plan also highlights the importance of regional newsrooms as vital spaces for nurturing talent, reflecting the diverse voices and stories of Aotearoa.

Additionally, there is a clear call for increased Māori, Pacific, and Asian representation within the sector to better serve the stories of New Zealand’s communities.

The WDP is the result of data analysis and both in-person and online engagements with a broad range of people from the sector. This research and these engagements have informed the recommendations and actions made to empower the journalism sector.

By implementing the proposed recommendations and actions, Toi Mai aims to support the sector in its essential role as the nation’s storyteller, helping New Zealand’s rivers of narrative flow freely.

Robinson encourages industry members, education providers and those with an interest in the journalism sector to provide feedback on Ngā Awa Kōrero. Consultation is open until 29 November.

For details on how you can provide feedback or to read the full Ngā Awa Kōrero draft plan, visit toimai.nz

Additional information

Toi Mai is one of six Workforce Development Councils (WDCs) established in 2021. The WDCs have a legislative remit to align education and training with industry needs, and to raise the skills and vocational training available to industries.

The Toi Mai vision for the future is that Aotearoa has confidence in and aspiration for our sectors and sees them as crucial to our prosperity as a nation.

Developed through considerable research, data analysis, interviews and consultation, a workforce development plan contains a specific set of actions and recommendations aimed at ensuring the best vocational education outcomes for each sector. Delivering the plans in close collaboration with industry.

Stakeholder feedback on a workforce development plan will inform the final recommendations and help produce a roadmap government and others can use to realise the productive potential of the sector.

