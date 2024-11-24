Serious Crash, Waitoki
Sunday, 24 November 2024, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition
following a crash in north-west Auckland last
night.
Emergency services were called to the two-car
crash on Kahikatea Flat Road, Waitoki about 10pm.
Both
drivers were transported to Auckland Hospital in critical
condition.
The Serious Crash Unit attended the
scene.
© Scoop Media
