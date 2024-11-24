Pet Refuge And NZ Police – Working Together To Break The Cycle Of Family Harm

It was early afternoon on a weekday when the call came in. A Police officer needed help with a pet.

He had arrested a male in relation to family violence and other charges. The officer was in contact with the victim, who had managed to leave town that morning, but not before her violent partner had taken her pet dog *Rover.

The victim was concerned about the safety of Rover, but knew she couldn’t care for him while she attempted to find a new, safe place to live. The officer knew about Pet Refuge, New Zealand’s only shelter dedicated to caring for the animals of people leaving domestic and family violence situations while their owner’s find alternative accommodation, so made the call.

Rover was welcomed into Pet Refuge’s shelter where he received veterinary treatment, enrichment and a bespoke training plan, before being reunited with his Mum a few weeks later.

It is just one example of the many times NZ Police and Pet Refuge have worked together to help victims escape domestic and family violence. Police are the charity’s second highest referral partner.

And the partnership between Police and the charity is only strengthening, with Pet Refuge staff meeting with NZ Police teams to korero on how they can better work together to support families leaving abusive situations.

Police Spokesperson, Inspector Natasha Allan, National Manager Family Harm Prevention sees the benefit of the relationship.

“Pet Refuge is another step forward to providing crucial supports to those experiencing family violence. We know that it will and has helped those who may otherwise have stayed in unsafe situations due to a strong attachment to their pet and their concerns that if they leave them behind they may be harmed or killed.

“This discreet service,designed for the care and protection of pets when their owners leave a violent, unsafe home, reassures victims that their pets will be safe and will reduce trauma while they find safety for themselves and their whanau."

Pet Refuge CEO and Founder Julie Chapman says the charity aims to help break the cycle.

“Many of the people we help do not know we exist before they are referred to us, and they have often delayed leaving because they are worried about the safety of their pets, who are often used as a means of control by their abusers. One of the ways we can make sure people can have long term safety away from their abuser, is that they get to leave with their pet.

“Part of our work with Police is making sure every officer attending a family harm incident knows there is a nationwide service that can help with people’s pets. This partnership means that together we can ensure the immediate safety of these families, while also allowing the Police to move on to where they’re needed next, while we take care of the pet.”

A $25 monthly donation to Pet Refuge’s Safe Beds for Pets program means we can provide everything needed to get a pet to safety, so their family can begin building their new life.

To donate visit petrefuge.org.nz

