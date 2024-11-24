Search Continues For Missing Person, Otaki Forks

Police continue to search for David McHaffie and his black labrador dog, reported missing from Kaitawa Road, Otaki Forks yesterday, Saturday 23 November.

Police urge members of Otaki Township and Otaki Gorge Road community to check their properties and outbuildings for David and his dog named Ropey.

David was last seen in Kaitawa Road, Otaki Forks at around 7am on Saturday. He was wearing a green jacket and blue sweatpants and was walking his black labrador dog.

If you have seen David, or have any information that may assist in locating him please call 111 urgently, referencing event number P060709770.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

