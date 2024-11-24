Operation Nickel - Continuing Police Enforcement Of Breaches Of The Gangs Act

There have been two arrests in Eastern District and a range of activity around the country as Police continue to respond to reported breaches of the Gangs Act.

Police in Napier pulled over a vehicle being driven by a Mongrel Mob prospect on Nuffield Ave, Napier, about 11:50pm on Saturday.

The 20-year-old man was arrested for two bail breaches and for displaying gang insignia – a Mongrel Mob bandana tied to his steering wheel.

He is due in Hastings District Court tomorrow.

Gisborne Police attending a disorder incident on Gladstone Road around 2:30am today observed a youth wearing Mongrel Mob attire, who was reportedly yelling gang slogans.

The 15-year-old was arrested and he will be referred to Youth Aid.

Around 5:45pm yesterday, Police came across a party with a large Black Power presence on Times Place in Pukekohe.

Several gang patches were seen, however the people wearing them were all on private property and no patches were seen being worn on the street.

In Tuakau, a member of the public called Police around 9:45am yesterday, reporting a large number of motorcycles and cars travelling in convoy, which the caller believed gang-related due to their matching clothing.

The caller further reported the group were blocking traffic and travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Police attended and located the group on River Road. The group was spoken to, and they advised Police they were shooting a video for a new clothing brand.

No gang insignia was seen, and they were warned for their manner of driving.

In Maramarua, a motorcycle rider was pulled over by Police on State Highway 2 about 4:40pm yesterday.

The man, in his 50s, was wearing a Tribal National Motorcycle Club patch.

Officers made inquiries into the club and it was confirmed they are not a gang listed in the Gangs Act legislation, but a group that promotes suicide awareness.

The rider has no known gang links, and no further action was taken by Police.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham says overall, there remains good levels of compliance with the new laws, and actions taken in the past few days show Police will not hesitate to take enforcement action when there are clear breaches.

