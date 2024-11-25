Pukehina Surf Rescue Kicks Off 2024/25 Season With Strong Junior Surf Turnout

Image / Pukehina Surf Rescue

Pukehina Surf Rescue launched its 2024/25 season with a splash as junior surf hit the beach on Sunday. From the enthusiastic Nip Nips (4-6 year olds) to the more experienced and competitive Blue and Green Caps (up to 14 years), young members were eager to dive into the water and start their training.

The club's unique location, with its new surf rescue clubhouse serving as a central hub, allows junior surf members to easily access both the calm estuary waters and the golden sands of the surf beach at Pukehina. This versatile setting provides an ideal training ground for the junior surf programme, building up younger members' confidence in suitable conditions while challenging older, more competitive members and testing their skills and fitness.

Sport and Fitness Focus

For the upper junior surf age groups, the club offers a comprehensive training programme that includes swim, sprint, and board training sessions. These activities not only enhance water safety skills but also promote physical fitness and foster a competitive spirit among the young lifesavers.

Kim O'Leary, Pukehina Junior Surf Coordinator, expressed her enthusiasm for the program: "It is such a fantastic opportunity for these kids. They not only learn about water safety but they gain confidence in themselves, make great friends, and become people truly embedded in the community - many stay ‘in it for life’." This season has seen one of the highest number of registrations to date, with over 110 children and their families flocking to join the club. The surge in membership reflects the growing interest in surf lifesaving and water safety in the community.

Andrew McDowell, Club Chairman, emphasised the importance of the programme: "It's very important to teach your children to have a healthy respect for Tangaroa. Our junior surf programme instils this respect while equipping them with essential skills for life."

Lifeguarding Season Begins

As Junior Surf activities kick into high gear, the club's lifeguarding services are also ramping up. Red and yellow flags will be a familiar sight on Pukehina Beach throughout summer, marking safe swimming areas for beachgoers.

The club has begun Sunday-only patrols from 10 am to 2 pm. Starting 1 December, patrols will extend to both Saturdays and Sundays. The club emphasises the importance of swimming between the flags, as it's the safest place for the public to enjoy the water.

Community Impact

Pukehina Surf Rescue continues to play a vital role in the community, not only by providing essential lifesaving services but also by fostering a sense of belonging and responsibility among its members. The club's efforts in training young lifeguards contribute significantly to water safety awareness and community engagement.

As the summer season approaches, Pukehina Surf Rescue stands ready to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all beachgoers, while nurturing the next generation of lifesavers. The club invites the public to visit Pukehina Beach, enjoy the surf, and remember to always swim between the flags.

Join the Junior Surf Programme

For those interested in starting junior surf, now is the perfect time to register. The club welcomes new members who want to develop their water safety skills, improve their fitness, and become part of this vibrant community. Don't miss out on this opportunity to give your children a head start in water safety and potentially a lifelong passion for surf lifesaving.

For more information about Pukehina Surf Rescue and its programmes, visit their website or contact the club directly.

