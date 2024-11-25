Arthur Easton Reinvestigation Heads Across The Ditch

Photo/Supplied

A team of detectives have crossed the ditch to gather new information in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Last week, a small group from the investigation team travelled to Australia as part of the reinvestigation into the murder of Arthur Easton 39 years ago.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau CIB, says since the announcement of the $100,000 reward last month, Police have received about 20 calls and emails with information relating to the case.

At about 8pm on Sunday 13 October 1985, a male intruder entered the Easton family home on Grove Road, Papakura.

Arthur and his two teenage sons confronted the offender, which lead to a violent altercation and ultimately the death of Arthur, who was 52 at the time.

“Our team is determined to find the person responsible for killing Arthur and as part of this investigation, information led us to travel to Australia to speak to a number of individuals.”

Detective Inspector Adkin says detectives travelled to Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland as part of the investigation.

“We are continuing to work through the information received, which has been imperative to this case.

“The visit across three states in Australia was beneficial to the investigation.

“Speaking to these individuals we have received additional context surrounding some of the original information provided to Police almost 40 years ago.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

He says Police are hopeful that people within Papakura and the wider community, will continue to come forward.

“There are still people who have not yet spoken to Police and who may have information relating to Arthur’s death.

“Please contact us, now is the time to share what you know, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the team by calling 0800 GROVE 1985 (0800 47683 1985) or emailing directly to Operation.Grove1985@police.govt.nz (link sends e-mail)

Information can be provided by updating Police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 200520/4108.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

