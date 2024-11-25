Ronald McDonald House Charities New Zealand Prepares For Record Demand This Holiday Season

Ronald McDonald House Charities® New Zealand (RMHC® NZ) is putting out a call for help as record numbers of Kiwis are expected to need support over the holiday season.

While most Kiwi families will be booking their holidays, preparing their festive menus, and planning their gifts under the tree, this year Christmas is going to look very different for hundreds of families across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Each year, RMHC NZ welcomes thousands of families with children who are ill or injured, who need life-saving treatment or surgery. RMHC NZ becomes a ‘homeawayfromhome,’ taking care of the practical matters in life so that families can focus on what matters most - their child.

But this doesn’t just stop when the rest of the country storms to a halt to celebrate the holiday season. In 2023 alone, more than 500 families stayed at one of RMHC NZ’s facilities across New Zealand through the holiday period between December and January, and the organisation expects it will support just as many, if not more families this year.

RMHC NZ CEO Wayne Howett says the team put in an enormous amount of effort to turn the Houses into festive grottos with Santa, elves, good food, and wrap-around support for families in need.

“We don’t want families to miss out on the festive season while they are away from home so our team and volunteers go all out over Christmas to bring a little cheer.

“However, we are fully aware the families and kids staying with us would much rather be enjoying their summer break away from the hospital. It can be a really tough time to be away from home with a sick child, and we want to make sure the families have the support they need.”

Over the past few years, demand for RMHC NZ’s services has significantly risen. In 2023, RMHC NZ had its most impactful year to date, helping a record 4452 families and providing 42,000 nights of accommodation. Not a single eligible family was turned away - keeping a promise the charity has maintained since it first opened its doors 35 years ago.

This year there is no sign of demand slowing down, with RMHC NZ expecting to operate at maximum capacity across all of its Houses.

But Howett has concerns that RMHC NZ may not be able to keep up with demand in the coming years.

“The numbers from the past 12 months are a staggering reminder of how much work it takes to keep the wheels turning at RMHC NZ and provide help to everyone in need, but they may not be enough in the near future.”

“If we were to start turning away families, it’s the children who would be impacted the most. In fact, they could miss out entirely on the treatment they so desperately need.”

“Having a child who’s ill or injured impacts the whole family, and it can be even harder over the holiday season. Unlike most Kiwis who can take a break over the summer, sickness doesn’t take a holiday, and neither will we.”

In 2023, Kiwi families saved a staggering $9,876,204 in accommodation, food, and parking costs due to the help provided by RMHC NZ.

“None of this would be possible without the support of Kiwis and businesses who donate to RMHC NZ. Every year, they make a tangible difference to families who don’t have the privilege of just getting away from it all,” adds Howett.

“This summer we are asking Kiwis to consider adding the gift of a night at RMHC NZ to the Christmas shopping list, to help ensure we can provide support for every family in need.”

To give your support to Kiwi families this Christmas, donate to RMHC NZ today.

https://rmhc.org.nz/give/?utm_source=PR+Digital&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=EOY+-+PR+Digital

Family Story - The Whiteheads

One family which has spent several holiday seasons at RMHC NZ is the Whiteheads, who found refuge at Grafton Mews House in Auckland over the past seven years as their daughter Frankie bravely battled leukaemia.

Hailing from Northland, Frankie and her family live over 200 kilometres from the nearest children’s hospital.

Staying at RMHC NZ meant the Whitehead’s could be close to Frankie while she received treatment. Over the years, this has become a second home, with the family spending a combined total of 356 nights at RMHC NZ – including multiple Christmases.

“We usually spend our Christmases at the beach, but due to Frankie’s health we’ve had to spend quite a few at RMHC NZ and the hospital while she received treatment,” says Frankie’s mum Hannah.

“Our Frankie was in hospital for five months straight last year, including over Christmas. We’re so grateful for RMHC NZ and everyone who makes it possible for us to stay here. It’s given us precious time together as a family, keeping us together during the hardest periods of our lives.”

These holidays, hundreds more families like the Whiteheads will be turning to RMHC NZ for help to stay close to their children, with the charity expecting to operate at maximum capacity across all of its Houses in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

