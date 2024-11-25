Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Search Ongoing For Missing Man, Ōtaki Forks

Monday, 25 November 2024, 10:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Missing person David McHaffie / Supplied

Police are continuing to search for David McHaffie and his black labrador dog, who were reported missing from Kaitawa Road, Ōtaki Forks on Saturday 23 November.

Police are now asking residents of Ōtaki Gorge Road, Hautere Cross Road and the Te Horo area, to check their properties and any CCTV footage between Saturday morning and today.

David was last seen in Kaitawa Road at around 7am Saturday. He was wearing a green jacket and blue sweatpants and was walking his black labrador dog.

If you have seen David, or have any information that may assist in locating him, please call 111 urgently, referencing event number 241123/1120.

