Christmas On The Coast Brings Cheer For Our Community

Kāpiti Coast District Council invites you to put Sunday 8 December on the calendar when the Christmas Parade and Festival will offer a day of fun and festivities, and of course, a special appearance by Santa Claus!

Mayor Janet Holborow says that it’s a perfect way to kick off the festive season.

“This is a grass-roots event that is all about community and fun. We know Christmas can be a challenge financially so we wanted to create a celebration that the whole whānau can enjoy without having to spend a cent,” Mayor Holborow said.

“This event shows true community spirit, and we couldn’t do it without help from the local businesses who’ve sponsored fun activities for everyone to enjoy, like bouncy castles, facepainting, photobooths, sweet treats and even our bin hire. Our major sponsor, Higgins, is providing traffic management to keep us, and Santa, safe for the street parade.

“We’re also lucky to have so many local groups and businesses holding stalls with games and activities for the young, and the young at heart. And because a party isn’t complete without the entertainment, we’ll have local musicians and performers taking to the stage to create a party atmosphere.

“The fun will start with the parade along Mazengarb Road, and then move onto the festival at Mazengarb Reserve for free entertainment, games and activities. You can bring your own picnic or grab a bite at one of the food trucks on site. Don’t forget your picnic blankets and reusable water bottles,” Mayor Holborow said.

Event coordinator Rebecca Rolls encourages businesses and community groups to get involved.

“Registrations are still open for floats and walking group entries in the Higgins Christmas Parade. Get your business, organisation or community group together to create a float and spread some Christmas cheer,” Mrs Rolls said.

“If you’re just coming on the day, make sure you get there early to find a good spot before the parade kicks off at 11am, and be mindful that road closures will be in place until the parade finishes around 12 noon.

“We’ve got additional bike racks so you can take advantage of good weather and ride your bikes. We’re also encouraging people to use public transport if that works for you.

“There will be limited on-street parking, with some off-street parking available on the field near western side of the Realm Drive / Mazengarb Road intersection. We’ll also have accessible parking in Mazengarb Reserve, but get there early to get a spot before the street is closed for the parade.

“Details on performers, how to get there, and frequently asked questions will be on our website. Make sure you keep an eye out for the latest announcements so you can plan to have fun,” Mrs Rolls said.

For more information, visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/Christmas

