Christmas Arrives Early With ‘Whānau Fun On The Waterfront’

Artist impression of the new waterfront playground / Supplied

Mark your calendars now for Whānau Fun on the Waterfront, where fun awaits children and the young at heart as we celebrate the opening of the new waterfront playground.

Join us on Saturday, 14 December for some free family fun at the city centre waterfront. There will be plenty of activities for the kids, including facepainting, colouring stations, and places to write letters to Santa (who is dropping by to say, ho ho ho hello!). Gather the whānau and enjoy a free sausage sizzle, plus ice creams to keep the kids fuelled-up and ready to explore.

The highlight of the day will be the much-anticipated opening of the new waterfront playground, which boasts an impressive 8-metre-tall waka tower structure. There are several ways to access the waka tower, from the elevated pathway with connecting bridges, to rope climbing for kids who are seeking a bit more adventure. Those who reach the top will be rewarded with a stunning view of the moana and a chance to spot the local marine life.

There are four different playground zones to discover - the waka tower structure; a nature trail zone for climbing and balancing; the elevated pathway etched with the Milky Way and Matariki stars; and a water play zone with troughs and water pumps. You can also shoot some hoops on the basketball half-court right next door.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

If you need a rest from all the fun, you might like to take a break in the freshly opened Northern Waterfront Reserve. Conveniently located adjacent to the new playground, this lush green space is perfect for relaxing and taking in the stunning views of Te Awanui Tauranga Harbour.

Tauranga City Council Mayor Mahé Drysdale is excited to see these spaces opened for the community in time for summer.

“It’s fantastic to see our residents out and about, walking, cycling and enjoying the recently-opened Masonic Park, Southern Waterfront boardwalk and Northern Waterfront Reserve,” Mahé says.

“I’m looking forward to seeing lots of excited kids at the Whānau Fun on the Waterfront event, enjoying their new playground and the other nearby attractions.

“Now we have a waterfront we can all be proud of. There’s something for everyone in these new recreational spaces in the city centre and I’ll certainly be bringing my family and friends along to enjoy them over the summer months,” Mahé says.

What: Whānau Fun on the Waterfront

Where: Tauranga city centre waterfront

When: Saturday, 14 December, 10.00am to 12noon

Coming to join the fun? You will find plenty of free weekend parking options in the city centre:

The Dive Crescent car park is close-by and you can walk along the shared pathway in the Northern Waterfront Reserve.

There are plenty of car parks in the Spring Street parking building and you can take a five-to-ten minute walk through the freshly ‘zhuzhed’ Red Square or recently-reopened Masonic Park.

Mobility car parks can be found in the Dive Crescent car park, along The Strand and in the Spring Street parking building.

For more city centre parking options: https://www.tauranga.govt.nz/living/travel/parking/where-to-park

To find out more about Whānau Fun on the Waterfront, head to:

www.whatsontauranga.co.nz/whanaufun

© Scoop Media

