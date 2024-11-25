Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Information Sought Following Crash, Coal Creek

Monday, 25 November 2024, 11:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

West Coast Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after a crash on Saturday left a man critically injured.

Emergency services were called about 11pm on Saturday 23 November to SH6, Coal Creek, near the Mcleans Pit turnoff, after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police are now working to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred.

We would like to hear from anyone who travelled this stretch of road between 10.45pm and 11.05pm on the night in question.

If you can help, please get in touch through our 105 service and quote reference number 241124/2115.

© Scoop Media

