Children And Young People Share Vital Insights On Healing From Family Violence And Sexual Violence In New Report

Hearing directly from children and young people about what helped them heal from family violence and sexual violence is essential for better shaping the support services to help them, says Chief Children’s Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad.

“A place to talk peacefully”: Mokopuna voices on healing from family violence and sexual violence in Aotearoa is a new report published today on White Ribbon Day.

An outcome of a collaboration between Mana Mokopuna – Children and Young People’s Commission and Te Puna Aonui, the Government board responsible for Te Aorerekura National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence, the report was written to ensure that young voices are meaningfully heard and incorporated into decision-making relating to family violence and sexual violence elimination.

The new report shares the unfiltered voices of mokopuna, shedding light on what helped and what hinders them when accessing support after experiencing family violence and sexual violence.

Family violence and sexual violence affects thousands of mokopuna each year, often leaving them silent victims with lasting impacts. A stronger, unified focus on preventing violence is crucial, alongside ensuring they have the right support that works for them if they are the victims of family or sexual violence.

“The insights shared by mokopuna from throughout Aotearoa New Zealand in this report are so important. They will be vital in shaping up the right services and supports specific to children and young people’s needs, including peaceful places to talk, as reflected in the title, which is a direct quote shared by one of the mokopuna we heard from,” says Chief Children’s Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad.

“It’s also clear that the strengthening of safe, supportive, and loving relationships within whānau and communities is essential to help mokopuna heal and thrive from violence, now and in the future, and that these relationships can have a protective effect and contribute to intergenerational change, so Aotearoa New Zealand becomes a violence-free country.

“All mokopuna have the right to live free from all forms of violence and to reach their full potential. These are rights that are protected under UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, but all the evidence shows we still have a long way to fulfil and uphold these basic rights in all circumstances. Family violence and sexual violence violates the right of children to be free of harm, limits their opportunities, and has significant ripple effects throughout their lives.

“Mokopuna must receive timely, effective support tailored to their specific needs, so they can heal and have hope for their future. That’s what the mokopuna voices in this report – which are grounded in their lived experience – tell us, and it’s essential that we listen and act on what they are saying,” she says.

“We are grateful to all of the children and young people and their whānau who shared their time, perspectives and strength with us. We also mihi to the community connectors who went above and beyond to support this project, in different regions throughout the country.”

“It’s time for us as a nation to listen, act, and ensure that all mokopuna live safe, fulfilling lives every day – free from violence and surrounded by support that nurtures their boundless potential.”

Mana Mokopuna – Children and Young People’s Commission is an Independent Crown Entity, and is the independent advocate for all children and young people in Aotearoa New Zealand. The Chief Children’s Commissioner is the full-time, visible advocate for all children and young people, and is the Chair of the Mana Mokopuna Board.

Mana Mokopuna is one of the three organisations making up the oversight of oranga tamariki system, alongside Aroturuki Tamariki – Independent Children’s Monitor, and the Ombudsman.

