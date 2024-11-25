Celebrate Summer At Arrowtown Memorial Pool

Arrowtown’s much-loved outdoor swimming pool opens for another season on Saturday 30 November with a community fun day.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is hosting the event from 11.00am. There’ll be relay races, spot prizes to be won and a sausage sizzle run by Arrowtown Swim Club.

The power issues that cut last season short have been resolved. We’re expecting a full season and keeping fingers and toes crossed for great weather all summer long.

QLDC Sport and Recreation Manager Simon Battrick said it’ll be a great way to celebrate the start of summer.

“Opening the gates to Arrowtown Memorial Pool means the long holidays are just around the corner! For many locals it marks the real start of summer so head down on opening day for a swim or a splash. You can also find out more about your local club – signing up is a great way to make the most of the season and show your support,” he said.

“QLDC memberships offering unlimited access and big savings for regular swimmers are available online now, and you’ll also be able to buy them at the pool once we open.”

“Both the main and toddler pools are heated which means even early-season swimmers can enjoy water at a target temperature of 27 degrees.”

A full list of entry prices and online membership registration are available on the QLDC website. In addition, swimmers can find the latest information regarding special events and unexpected changes to opening hours, for example due to bad weather, on QLDC Sport and Recreation’s Facebook page (@QLDCSportRec).

Normal opening hours are 11.00am-6.00pm every day except Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve when the pool will close at 5.00pm, and Christmas Day and New Year’s Day when it will be closed all day.

Arrowtown Memorial Pool closes to humans for the season on Saturday, 1 March 2024 – but the much-loved Dogs Day Out event will be held on Sunday 2 March!

