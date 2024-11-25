Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Fish Passage Design To Be Installed At Ruakākā

Monday, 25 November 2024, 11:57 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

Image : Fish passage - 20241108 / Supplied 

A multi-agency partnership is paving the way for migratory native fish to be able to navigate their way past a Ruakaka weir used for a public water supply.

Northland Regional Councillor Rick Stolwerk says the Whangarei District Council-owned weir in Flyger Road was identified by NIWA and the NRC as a barrier to migratory fish as part of mahi being undertaken through a Ministry for the Environment funded fish passage project.

"We selected this site as a candidate for remediation and have been working with NIWA and Australasian Fish Passage Services (AFPS) to install a full width rock ramp using locally sourced rock and materials." "The rock ramp is designed to allow all fish species present to pass over the weir in a wide range of flow conditions."

Councillor Stolwerk, who represents the NRC’s Coastal South constituency, says the regional council recently led a large-scale fish survey in partnership with Patuharakeke Te Iwi Trust and Department of Conservation (DOC) in a bid to understand how much impact the existing weir is having on fish populations upstream.

In total, 80 Gee minnow traps and 24 fyke nets were deployed in 800 metres of the Ruakaka River.

The survey was supported by multiple NRC staff from the Compliance, Biodiversity, Land Management, Monitoring, and Policy teams. Whitebait Connection and DOC also lent their support in the massive task of trap and net retrieval and identification of species.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"We now know some fish, particularly those with climbing abilities, do get past the weir and its associated rock ramp (a previous attempt to improve fish passage) in certain flow conditions," says Jen Mander, project lead for the fish passage project at NRC.

"However, the numbers for fish that do not climb, including smelt, inanga and common bully, are severely reduced upstream compared to the downstream reach."

The survey data showed 30 times fewer juvenile inanga were caught above the weir than below it. (797 below, 27 above).

"This has provided evidence of the severe impact the structure is having on fish migration for these species and has highlighted the need for remediation."

The survey found inanga, common bullies, redfin bullies, smelt, torrentfish and tuna (eels) of varying sizes.

Councillor Stolwerk says many native fish species are migratory and need to move between the ocean and fresh waters to complete their lifecycle.

"At this time of year, juvenile galaxiid species, collectively known as whitebait, enter our rivers from the ocean to begin their journey upstream to find habitat to grow and mature."

"Man-made structures such as weirs, culverts, and fords can hinder or completely block fish migration leading to species decline within a catchment."

Funded by the Ministry for the Environment, NIWA and AFPS are working together to design and install a 25-metre long rock ramp fishway.

AFPS has extensive experience in designing engineered rock ramps, which have proven to be effective for passing small-bodied fish in Australia for over 30 years.

Councillor Stolwerk says New Zealand lags behind Australia in fish passage remediation and urgently needs credible, evidence-based solutions to improve connectivity of its freshwater habitats.

"Once the fish pass is complete, we will be able to compare the data from this survey with future surveys to measure the effectiveness of the remediation."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 