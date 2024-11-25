Three Men Arrested After Aggravated Burglary

Three men face serious charges over a violent aggravated burglary of a home in the Kaipara District.

Police made the arrests in the Bay of Plenty on Sunday, following an investigation which spanned across the upper North Island over the weekend.

The three men are alleged to have forced their way into the property in Oruawharo on Friday morning.

Its occupants were subject to a violent assault, tragically killing the family’s pet dog, before fleeing the property.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams, of Waitematā CIB, says Police worked around the clock to identify and locate the alleged offenders.

“The offenders allegedly ransacked the property, with one of the victim’s requiring hospitalisation,” he says.

“Early on we had information about persons and vehicles of interest in the investigation travelling into the Rotorua area and onto further locations in the Bay of Plenty.”

Police cleared an address in Kawerau, after one vehicle was seen on Sewell Street.

“Armed Police cordoned off the property, before arresting two men nearby who had left the address in a vehicle prior to Police arrival,” Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says.

“The third suspect was located in a vehicle in the car park of a supermarket in Kawerau, and he too was arrested.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says the Police investigation is ongoing and further arrests and charges cannot be ruled out.

Three men aged 27, 29 and 35 will appear in the Whakatāne District court today charged with aggravated burglary, commission of a crime with a firearm, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and intentional damage.

“This was a coordinated effort between multiple Police districts to identify, locate, and arrest these men within three days of their alleged offending.

“We acknowledge the support from our colleagues in the Northland, Waitematā and Bay of Plenty districts in this investigation”.

“It’s had a profound impact on the victims, one of which has only recently been discharged from hospital after surgery.”

© Scoop Media

