Operation Nickel - Update On First Day Of Enforcement

Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham:

Police are collating the numbers of arrests and charges during the first 24 hours of enforcement activity related to the Gangs Act 2024.

There has been a range of enforcement activity undertaken and we can provide the following summary from across the country:

Waitematā:

Officers conducting a foot patrol at the Henderson Night Markets at 7.40pm on 21 November observed a man wearing a sweatshirt with Head Hunters insignia on it. The 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with displaying gang insignia in a public place. He is scheduled to appear in Waitakere District Court on 27 November.

Counties Manukau:

Officers patrolling in the Papakura area at 10.35am on 21 November observed a man outside a Rosehill residential address wearing a Mangu Kaha patch. The 51-year-old man initially refused to turn over his patch to Police, however did so following further conversations with the officers. He was arrested and charged with displaying gang insignia in a public place. He is scheduled to appear in Papakura District Court on 28 November 2024.

Police were called to Porchester Road, Takanini at 1.40pm on 21 November, following a report that a man wearing a gang patch had stolen a vehicle. Police found the vehicle nearby and subsequently located the alleged offender, a 51-year-old Mangu Kaha member, at an Ōtara address. An investigation is under way in relation to the taking of the vehicle, as well as the possible wearing of a patch in a public place.

Waikato:

Hamilton Police observed a man wearing a t-shirt featuring Mongrel Mob insignia walking into a fast food restaurant on Lynden Court at 2pm on 21 November. The 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with displaying gang insignia in a public place, and his t-shirt was seized by Police. He is scheduled to appear in Hamilton District Court on 28 November.

Hamilton Police conducted a traffic stop on Tristram Street at 11.15pm on 21 November and observed the driver was wearing a Mongrel Mob cap. The cap was seized and the 35-year-old man was issued a summons to appear on a charge of displaying gang insignia in public.

Bay of Plenty:

Tauranga Police made follow-up enquiries after receiving a report of a patched gang member riding a motorcycle with no plates on State Highway 29 at 11.40am on 21 November. These follow-up enquiries enabled officers to identify the motorcyclist. Officers later observed the same motorcycle leaving an Arataki address and subsequently undertook a search of the address, where they located a Greazy Dog patch and helmet. These were seized and a 44-year-old man will be summonsed to appear in court on a later date, charged with displaying gang insignia in a public place and driving while suspended.

Rotorua Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Ngongotaha Road at 3.10pm on 21 November for breach of bail. The man was wearing a t-shirt with Mongrel Mob insignia on it and was also in possession of a number of weapons. The t-shirt and weapons were seized, and the man has been charged with displaying gang insignia in public and possession of offensive weapons. He is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court Today (22 November).

Eastern:

A 51-year-old Napier man was issued with a summons for displaying gang insignia in public.The man was stopped by Police in Southampton Street, Hastings at 12.03am on Thursday 21 November, after officers observed a large Mongrel Mob sign on the dashboard of his car. The man was issued a summons to appear in court at a later date and the sign has been confiscated.

At 11.05am on 21 November, Wairoa Police stopped a car being driven by a patched Mongrel Mob member. A cap with Mongrel Mob insignia was seized and a 27-year old man was arrested and charged with displaying gang insignia in a public place. He is scheduled to appear in Wairoa District Court today (22 November).

At 1.20pm on 21 November, Wairoa Police observed a man wearing a t-shirt showing Mongrel Mob insignia at a business on Paul Street. The t-shirt was seized and the 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with displaying gang insignia in public. The man is also facing charges of burglary and receiving stolen property and is scheduled to appear in Gisborne District Court today.

Police observed a man wearing a Mongrel Mob cap at a service station on Havelock Road, Havelock North at 11.45pm on 21 November. The cap was seized and the 35-year-old man was summonsed to appear in court at a later date, charged with displaying gang insignia in public.

Tasman:

Police were called to a Stoke address after a patched West Side member was seen wearing a gang patch in public. Police located the 30-year-old man and seized the gang patch. The man was summonsed to appear in court at a later date, charged with displaying gang insignia in public.

