Final Week Of Spring Set To Feel Like Summer For Many Places

Monday, 25 November 2024, 12:36 pm
Forecast: MetService

25/11/2024
Covering period of Monday 25th - Thursday 28th November

Settled weather and warmer temperatures are on the cards this week for most, due to a deep ridge of high pressure over the North Island. This controls the weather for Aotearoa New Zealand as we head into summer – despite the best efforts of two rain bands from the south, which cannot make it past the West Coast.

MetService meteorologist Dom Barry says, “Maximum temperatures across the country are expected to climb into the mid-to-late twenties in eastern areas, even reaching 31°C in Hastings on Thursday. Above average temperatures will also be felt overnight, with warm and muggy nights on the way for many areas, some places like Auckland only cooling to 16°C.”

Despite these warmer than average temperatures, showers will pop up in western areas thanks to the onshore breeze bringing in moisture off the sea.

“Drizzle and showers also make their way up from Fiordland to the Buller region today (Monday), while showers could make an appearance in some inland areas of the North Island,” adds Barry.

A slightly beefier rain band makes landfall in Southland and Fiordland tomorrow evening, making its way up to the West Coast on Wednesday.

Barry continues, “Yet another front approaches the south on Thursday, making its way up to the Nelson region before hitting the ridge, stalling and dissipating. Mainly fine weather is expected behind this feature.”

With meteorological summer starting on Sunday, this coming week could be a taster for what’s in store for those warmer, settled months ahead. Whether you’re planning a picnic in the park, or a swim at the beach, get your Freshest Forecast at www.metservice.com to make the most of your day.

© Scoop Media

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
