New Additions To Pāpāmoa Hills Cultural Heritage Regional Park Bring Record Number Of Visitors

Photo/Supplied

Pāpāmoa Hills Cultural Heritage Regional Park has seen a 126% increase in visitors over the past 12 months, driven largely by several cultural and visitor enhancements.

In November 2023, the park opened a series of upgrades to improve the user experience, including a new entrance and carpark at Poplar Lane, interpretation and wayfinding signs, and toilets and additional tracks, making it a must-do experience for both locals and visitors.

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council owns the regional park on behalf of the community, and developed the improvements in partnership with Te Uepū, which includes representatives from Waitaha, Ngā Pōtiki, Ngāti Pūkenga and Ngāti Hē, and four Regional Council representatives.

Regional Council Land Management Officer Hayden Schick says the upgrades have made it easier for people to explore the park with a variety of tracks to suit different interests, including those wanting to learn more about the area’s rich cultural history.

“We’re delighted to see so many people enjoying the upgraded Pāpāmoa Hills experience, using some of the lesser-known tracks and engaging with the cultural stories of our area through the interpretation panels.”

Pāpāmoa Hills Cultural Heritage Regional Park is home to 1,630 individual archaeological features, including tuku (terraces), papatahi (platforms), pits, middens and defensive earthworks, such as maioro.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

With more visitors than ever before, the Regional Council is urging everyone to respect the park by following the signs and staying on the marked tracks, to help protect the heritage of the park.

"The number of archaeological features in such a small area is rare in Aotearoa New Zealand, which is why it is important to protect these sites by staying on the marked tracks. This will help ensure Pāpāmoa Hills remains accessible and protected for future generations,” says Mr Schick.

© Scoop Media

