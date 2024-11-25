Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response | 25 November 2024

Monday, 25 November 2024, 5:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

  • The final departure preparations are underway by the New Zealand-based salvage companies engaged by the New Zealand Defence Force, to remove, recover and safely dispose of the fuel and pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui.
  • An ocean-going tug and barge containing equipment, work vessels and other salvage supplies, are due to depart this week.
  • The approximate 1,500 nautical mile voyage is expected to take 10-11 days sailing, depending on weather and sea conditions.
  • Commodore Andrew Brown, the NZDF Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution said, ”The weather, particularly at this time of year, will play an important and unpredictable part in this operation. Not just in the sailing time to Samoa, but during the fuel removal process once the salvors are here. The NZDF’s intent has always been to get the fuel and other potential pollutants off the vessel as soon as we can, while being cognisant of personnel safety and environmental impact.”
  • Work continues at the highest level to ensure biosecurity requirements and other approvals are obtained to satisfy the Samoan authorities. The salvors are receiving multi-agency support to complete these important steps.
  • As always, the NZDF continues the almost daily monitoring and surveillance of the vessel and site. Commodore Brown said, “Pleasingly we can report Manawanui is in a stable state and her fuel, lubrication and hydraulic oil tanks remain intact.”
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 