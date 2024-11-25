The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response | 25 November 2024
- The final departure preparations are underway by the New Zealand-based salvage companies engaged by the New Zealand Defence Force, to remove, recover and safely dispose of the fuel and pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui.
- An ocean-going tug and barge containing equipment, work vessels and other salvage supplies, are due to depart this week.
- The approximate 1,500 nautical mile voyage is expected to take 10-11 days sailing, depending on weather and sea conditions.
- Commodore Andrew Brown, the NZDF Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution said, ”The weather, particularly at this time of year, will play an important and unpredictable part in this operation. Not just in the sailing time to Samoa, but during the fuel removal process once the salvors are here. The NZDF’s intent has always been to get the fuel and other potential pollutants off the vessel as soon as we can, while being cognisant of personnel safety and environmental impact.”
- Work continues at the highest level to ensure biosecurity requirements and other approvals are obtained to satisfy the Samoan authorities. The salvors are receiving multi-agency support to complete these important steps.
- As always, the NZDF continues the almost daily monitoring and surveillance of the vessel and site. Commodore Brown said, “Pleasingly we can report Manawanui is in a stable state and her fuel, lubrication and hydraulic oil tanks remain intact.”